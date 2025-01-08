APWWS urges edn dept to provide clean, hygienic toilets in schools

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has urged the education department to prioritise the provision of sufficient and hygienic toilets with access to adequate water in all schools across the state.

The APWWS made the plea after observing the dilapidated condition of the toilets

at the government upper primary school in Lorr village in Baath near here during a legal awareness meeting at the school last month.

In this regard, a team of the APWWS also met ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Tuesday and apprised him of the terrible condition of the school’s toilets.

They said that lack of proper toilet facility in the school is causing significant hardships to the students, particularly the girls, who face additional challenges during menstruation.

“The absence of clean and hygienic toilets not only increases the risk of infections but also adversely affects the students’ overall wellbeing and their ability to attend school regularly,” the APWWS said in its letter to the DC.

The team urged the DC to construct separate toilets for boys and girls to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the students.

The APWWS team further requested the DC to direct the appropriate authorities to conduct a comprehensive survey of the toilet facilities in all schools under his jurisdiction. Additionally, it stressed the need for ensuring adequate water facilities in these schools.

In response, the DC informed the APWWS team that a survey has already been conducted, and a detailed proposal has been submitted to the government.