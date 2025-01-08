Wangsu urges NRCP to train state’s farmers

GUWAHATI, 7 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Tuesday urged the National Research Centre on Pig (NRCP) here in Assam to conduct training programmes for farmers of Arunachal on modern pig farming techniques, including feed management and disease control.

The minister said this during his visit to the institute to gain insights into its functioning, and to explore potential collaborations for implementation in Arunachal.

He also sought the institute’s expertise in formulating a specific standard for healthy pig feed.

The minister interacted with the senior scientists of the institution and expressed satisfaction with the quality of pig breeds available at the centre and urged

the scientist to ensure that only high-quality breeds are introduced in Arunachal.

Expressing concern about the potential entry of adulterated feed into Arunachal, the minister stressed on the importance of feed verification and quality control.

“Adulterated feed identification is crucial before distributing it to farmers,” he said. “Since we lack testing facilities like yours, procuring feeds from genuine sources is paramount. The feed must be fit for consumption and for quality production,” he added.

Later, the board members of the NRCP presented a detailed overview of the institute’s research activities, achievements and functioning. They discussed potential collaborations with the Arunachal government, including for provision of piglets for the department.

The minister expressed interest in acquiring Rani piglets, a crossbreed of Hampshire and Ghungroo breeds.