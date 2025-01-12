Felicitation, awareness prog held

[Apasi Linggi]

KHONSA 11 Jan: With the theme ‘Opportunities don’t happen; you create them’, the Moktowa Women Welfare Association of Tirap district organised a felicitation-cum-awareness programme on health and social development at the UD guesthouse here on Saturday.

The programme was aimed at encouraging academic excellence by awarding cash prizes and certificates to Class 10 and 12 toppers of 2023 and 2024. The event was led by the association’s president Khapliam Lowang, alongside general secretary Nguncha Kamhua, and treasurer Chahnya Ago.

Notable attendees included Jucha Lowang (queen of Moktowa village), who delivered the keynote address,emphasising the importance of education and social development. In her speech, she urged students to focus on their studies, reminding them that they are the future of tomorrow. She expressed confidence that the students would achieve great things, make their society better, and bring pride to their village.

The 2023 batch students who were felicitated were Matpang Kamhua (78.6%) and Chathiam Agi (78%) from Class 10, and Wangnye Lowang (84.6%) from Class 12. From the 2024 batch, Class 10 toppers Chani Lowang (87.8%) and Chanin Kamhua (80.4%), along with Class 12 topper Donwang Kamhua (85.6%) were honoured for their outstanding performance.

Rank holders, other students, and members of the Women Welfare Association participated in the event, making it a meaningful and impactful occasion.