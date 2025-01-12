The shadow of who you were

— By Pratima Pegu

Class-11, D Ering Memorial GHSS, Pasighat

Oh dearest child of hope and grace,

I see your dreams, your shining face.

You built a world with trembling hands,

But I let slip the golden sands.

Your heart was strong, your spirit pure,

Each promise made, you meant for sure.

Yet, here I stand with broken ties,

A mirror clouded, full of lies.

I failed to carry what you gave,

Our parents’ pride, a name to save.

I broke your heart, I broke it slow,

With every step, I let us go.

Forgive me child, for all I’ve done,

For battles lost, for wars unwon.

Perhaps in stars, in skies that bend,

You’Il find a world where wounds do mend.

And there, I hope you laugh and run,

Forever loved, embraced by sun.

But here, I grieve with heavy breath

A life of loss, a quiet death.