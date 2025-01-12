The shadow of who you were
— By Pratima Pegu
Class-11, D Ering Memorial GHSS, Pasighat
Oh dearest child of hope and grace,
I see your dreams, your shining face.
You built a world with trembling hands,
But I let slip the golden sands.
Your heart was strong, your spirit pure,
Each promise made, you meant for sure.
Yet, here I stand with broken ties,
A mirror clouded, full of lies.
I failed to carry what you gave,
Our parents’ pride, a name to save.
I broke your heart, I broke it slow,
With every step, I let us go.
Forgive me child, for all I’ve done,
For battles lost, for wars unwon.
Perhaps in stars, in skies that bend,
You’Il find a world where wounds do mend.
And there, I hope you laugh and run,
Forever loved, embraced by sun.
But here, I grieve with heavy breath
A life of loss, a quiet death.