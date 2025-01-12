Winter migratory birds yet to visit Siang water bodies

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 11 Jan: The winter migratory birds which flock the water bodies of Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining water bodies of the Siang and the Lali rivers every winter have not arrived yet.

Wildlife officials here said that the winter visitors are not seen flocking the water bodies this winter.

As per reports, winter migratory birds, including the great cormorant, ruddy shelduck, Indian skimmer, white-winged wood duck, and many colourful birds visited the area during December and early January.

Several flocks of birds from Siberia and Mongolia were seen in the water bodies of the Daying Ering Sanctuary and its adjoining water bodies during mid-December, but these are not visiting this year.

Absence of migratory birds in the water bodies is causing worry for environmentalists as well as conservation activists.

Zoologists have pointed towards the impact of climate change as a prime reason behind the ecological change.