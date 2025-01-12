Wangsu calls for unity, brotherhood among people of Assam and Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu called for unity and brotherhood among the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that the bond between Assam and Arunachal extends far beyond geographical proximity. “It is deeply rooted in shared histories, intertwined cultures and enduring relationships between our communities,” Wangsu said, addressing the Charaideo Mahotsav in Assam on Friday.

Speaking on the special connection between the Wancho tribe of Arunachal and the Ahom dynasty, Wangsu recounted the historical matrimonial alliance between queen Nape Wangcha of the Wancho tribe and an Ahom king, noting that her well-preserved graveyard in Kanubari still stands as a timeless reminder of this enduring relationship.

“This bond is not just a historical fact; it is a symbol of love, respect and unity that has defined the relationship between our people for centuries,” Wangsu said.

Congratulating the people of Assam on the Charaideo Maidams’ UNESCO World Heritage status, he applauded the festival’s role in raising awareness about these sacred burial sites and their historical significance.

The Charaideo Festival, initiated in 2015, aims to celebrate the historical and cultural legacy of the Charaideo Maidams, which served as the first capital of the Ahom dynasty.

Several international diplomats, includingAmbassador of Myanmar Zaw Oo, Deputy Chief of Mission and Counsellor of the Lao PDR Embassy Kongkeo Sayvangmeuang, Conrad Nana Kojo Asiedu from the Ghana high commission, and Joseph A Kawinga from the Malawi high commission,besides Assam’s Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwarattended the event.