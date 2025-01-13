Delay in sending calling letters

Dear Editor,

Posts of head constables were advertised on 21 January, 2020, and the written exam was conducted after four years, on 18 August, 2024. The result was declared on 9 October, 2024.

Even though we have completed all the eligibility criteria, including medical test, it’s been three months since, but no official calling letter has been issued, nor has the date of training informed about.

This long delay in serving calling letters is causing us mental and emotional agony and is confusing the aspirants as to whether we should prepare for other exams or not.

Living in such a state of confusion is becoming more burdensome for ourselves, as well for as our families. Therefore, it is our humble request to the authority concerned to speed up the process as soon as possible.

Qualified head constable