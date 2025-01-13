Request for timely notification of TGT exam

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the prolonged delay in announcing the revised dates for the trained graduate teacher (TGT) examination.

The TGT exam was first advertised on 7 April, 2024, and many aspirants successfully submitted their applications within the stipulated time, which ended on 13 May, 2024. After the formation of the new commission, the exam was scheduled for 9 and 10 November, 2024, as per the official calendar. However, due to a clash with the CTET examination on 10 November, the TGT exam was postponed.

Since then, aspirants have been waiting patiently for an update, but no further notification has been issued.

This prolonged uncertainty has caused significant distress among candidates. Many aspirants are ageing, which affects their focus and preparation. Several candidates have left jobs to dedicate themselves fully to their studies, and those staying in rented accommodations are struggling to manage their expenses. Despite these hardships, they continue to prepare with determination, holding onto hope.

I sincerely request the commission to kindly announce the examination dates at the earliest. A timely update will not only ease the anxiety of countless aspirants but also help them plan their studies and future more effectively.

I hope the authorities will consider this humble request and take prompt action.

An aspirant