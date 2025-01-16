Betrayal of justice

The report of six education officials who were arrested and suspended for their alleged involvement in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam being reinstated is extremely upsetting. The names of the officials are Iken Bagra (BEO), Radek Romin (BEO), Posi Gamlin (BEO), Joi Sora (PRT), Tama Saroh (PRT) and Taniyang Gaduk (head assistant). The most shocking part is the reinstatement of Tama Saroh, the key middleman in the scam. It was his arrest, along with that of Taniyang Gaduk that led to the exposure of the entire APPSC scam. Interestingly, Taniyang Gaduk and Radek Romin have retired from service after being reinstated.

The education department has let down the people of the state. How can they allow individuals involved in the paper leak to be reinstated? The lives of thousands of aspirants have been ruined by this scam, and many went to jail while seeking justice. The sacrifices of those who fought for justice have been in vain. The trust of the people has been broken. The state government, particularly the education department, is accountable for this. These six officials should have been dismissed by now. Such actions will lead people to question the integrity of the government. Who will trust the leadership’s words in the future? Despite grand promises, corrupt individuals continue to roam freely.