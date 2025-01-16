Editor,

In the heart of Arunachal Pradesh, a movement is burgeoning, spearheaded by the Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF), which seeks to bring about significant changes for the welfare of the state’s labor force. On January 14, 2025, at a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club in Itanagar, APTUF members, led by Secretary-General Kenkar Yomcha, passionately voiced their grievances and outlined a seven-point charter of demands aimed at improving the lives of workers across the state.

Despite the demands being initially part of a broader 13-point memorandum submitted to the government in 2016, the silence from the authorities has been deafening. The federation has not wavered, re-submitting their demands as recently as January 7, 2025, to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

The neglect of these demands has not only left workers feeling marginalized but also impacts the overall efficiency and morale of Arunachal Pradesh’s labor force.

We, as a society, must stand in solidarity with APTUF.

Kabir