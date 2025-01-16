Rescued Asiatic pangolins released back into wild

PASIGHAT, 15 Jan: An Asiatic Pangolin (Philippines Pangolin) along with her baby (pangopup) was rescued by a couple from Bamin village in East Siang district, and handed over to the wildlife officials.

Taying Taduk and his wife Yale Taduk rescued the pangolins from their farmyard.

Later, the mom pangolin and her baby were released back into the D Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary area by the wildlife officials.

Asiatic Pangolin (Philippine) is listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and as endangered on IUCN red list of threatened species.

Range forest officer of Anchalghat Wildlife Range Orin Perme lauded the Taduk couple for their love for wild animals and rescuing the mom and the baby pangolins. Perme appealed to the people of the fringe villages to come forward and help in conservation of wildlife and control wildlife crime in and around the sanctuary area.