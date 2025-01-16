State cabinet will propose GoI to set up medical college, 420-bedded hospital at Namsai

ITANAGAR, 15 Jan: The state cabinet has decided to recommend to the government of India the proposal to set up a 100-seat Medical College and a 420-bedded hospital at Namsai under the Aspirational District Programme. This project is planned under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and aims to bridge the gap in healthcare services and medical education in the region. The total project cost is `375 crore.

The decision was made during the first meeting of the state cabinet for 2025, held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Also, in a major decision to enhance financial viability of large hydropower projects rejuvenated through MoAs with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), the state cabinet approved the grant of SGST reimbursement concessions for the Tato II Hydroelectric Project (700 MW) and the Kamala Hydroelectric Project (1,720 MW). The Tato II HEP is located on the Siyom River in the Shi Yomi district and the Kamala HEP is located on the Kamala River in the Upper Subansiri district. Both these projects will be implemented in joint ventures between the state government and the respective CPSUs, with the state government holding 26% equity share in the joint venture.

These projects entail a cumulative investment of around ` 35,000 crore and are expected to generate close to ` 470 crore in free power and ` 79 crore Local Area Development Fund every year after commissioning. These 2 projects are part of the 13 stalled large HEPs rejuvenated by the state government through the signing of MoAs with four CPSUs in 2023.

The projects aim at upskilling local workers, creating a pool of skilled labor, and boosting regional economic activity, contributing to Arunachal Pradesh’s development, as well as harnessing Arunachal Pradesh’s significant hydroelectric generation potential of 58,000 MW, stated a govt. release.

The state cabinet has also approved the policy on the Arunachal Pradesh Policy for Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Projects under Special Circumstances, 2025. The policy aims to revive terminated large hydropower projects that achieved substantial progress at the site.

The state cabinet also approved the upgradation of 20 JE (Civil) posts in the department of hydropower development to 20 ASW (Civil) and AE (Civil) posts; creation of 36 posts in the department of land management including 1 Group A post, 15 Group B posts and 20 Group C posts and 32 teaching and non-teaching posts for the Government Engineering College, Tezu.

The cabinet also approved the creation of an electrical sub-division at Chambang, along with manpower, to enhance power management in Kurung Kumey district, and sanctioned a new Public Works Department (PWD) division at Koloriang and a sub-division at Damin to accelerate infrastructure development in the district. (CMO)