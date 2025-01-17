Ensure prompt release of 2025 exam calendar

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the unnecessary delay in the publication of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam calendar for the year 2025. This issue has caused significant distress among thousands of aspirants preparing for competitive exams conducted by the commission.

The exam calendar serves as a crucial roadmap for aspirants, allowing them to plan and prepare effectively. The absence of this document creates uncertainty, undermines aspirants’ preparation schedules, and causes anxiety about the fairness and transparency of the process. Many candidates rely on timely schedules to balance their studies with other commitments, and this delay disrupts their ability to perform at their best.

In the past, delays in releasing the exam calendar have led to rushed notifications and mismanagement, resulting in avoidable confusion. Such lapses damage the credibility of the commission and hinder the career aspirations of talented individuals.

I earnestly request the authorities at APPSC to address this issue with urgency and ensure the prompt release of the 2025 exam calendar. Furthermore, steps must be taken to establish a reliable and transparent process to avoid similar delays in the future.

I hope my appeal reaches the officials concerned through your platform, inspiring timely corrective actions.

Dindup Naksang,

D Sector,

Naharlagun