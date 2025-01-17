Training prog on mushroom cultivation

ALUBARI, 16 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (APRB-RSETI) conducted a 10-day training programme on mushroom cultivation for women SHG members, promoted by the ArSRLM under Project UNNATI, here in Namsai district from 3 to 12 January.

Sixty-nine trainees, including unemployed youths,benefitted from the programme.

Certificates were distributed to the trainees by ArSRLM (DDU-GKY) Chief Operating Officer (Rural Skills) Ruzing Bellai, DDU-GKY district coordinator Hibu Tama, and APRB-RSETI Director Balaban Deory during the valedictory function held on 12 January.