Union minister reviews WCD schemes’ implementation

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development Savitri Thakur emphasised the importance of effective implementation of various government schemes to ensure inclusive development.

While reviewing the implementation of various schemes and programmes related to the welfare of women and children in the state at the banquet hall here on Saturday, Thakur assured that the issues in implementation of the poshan tracker in the state, “like frequent updates of application and three-day buffer period for no-network areas,” would be resolved at the earliest.

Acknowledging the issues of pending funds pertaining to the CWC and the JJ Board, raised by WCD Commissioner Mimum Tayeng and WCD Director TW Thongon, the union minister assured to look into the issues.

Earlier, the WCD commissioner apprised the union minister of the financial issues pertaining to construction of destitute homes, pending fund related of CWCs, JJBs and such, in the state. She highlighted the difficulties faced by anganwadi workers in the districts, especially in no-network zones. The commissioner also spoke about the legal adoption of children in Arunachal, saying that being a state with the lowest density of population in the country, adoption-related cases are very minimal in Arunachal.

Thongon delivered a presentation on the status of schemes and programmes, and the challenges being faced in the state.

State WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul highlighted the key concerns related to women and child development during the meeting.

WCD Joint Secretary Sangeeta Yirang and WCD Deputy Director C Tangjang also spoke.

Among others, WCD minister’s adviser Tsering Lhamu, WCD deputy directors, CDPOs and other officials of the WCD department attended the meeting.