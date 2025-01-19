Training prog for farmers, SHG members

KAHO, 18 Jan: Thirty-five farmers and members of SHGs participated in a training programme organised by the Anjaw KVK in Kaho village on Saturday.

The primary objective of the training was to apprise the participants of how to improve their livelihood through scientific cultivation of fruit and vegetables, nutritional gardening, and livestock.

KVK social science expert Dr S Peter Singh delivered a lecture on scientific construction of goatery and piggery, while horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav spoke on scientific cultivation of plum and pomegranate.

Home science expert Pooja Singnale delivered a lecture on nutritional kitchen gardening, value addition and processing of vegetable crops. She emphasised the importance of having high energy and nutritious diets for a hill community.