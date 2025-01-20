Farmers on capacity bldg tour

YACHULI, 19 Jan: A group of 25 kiwi farmers from Yachuli (K/Panyor) and Ziro (L/Subansiri) left for the Assam Agriculture University (AAU) in Jorhat on Sunday on a three-day capacity building training programme, focusing on promoting beekeeping as a complementary activity under the NABARD’s Farmer Sector Promotion Fund.

They were flagged off by Yachuli ADC SurajGurung, in the presence of NABARD DDM Dr Lalit Maurya, Keyi Panyor KVK Head Dr Hage Munth, and others.

The visit, funded by the NABARD and implemented by the Keyi Panyor KVK, aims to enhance the farmers’ knowledge of modern beekeeping techniques and its integration with kiwi cultivation to improve pollination, yield, and income.

During their visit to the AAU, the farmers will engage with experts, participate in hands-on training sessions, and witness advanced beekeeping and agricultural practices.