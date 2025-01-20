Training prog for farmers, SHGs’ members

KIBITHOO, 19 Jan: Twenty farmers and members of SHGs participated in a training programme organised by the Anjaw KVK in Kibithoo village on Sunday.

The objective of the programme was to improve the livelihood of farmers through scientific cultivation of fruits, vegetables, nutritional gardening, and livestock.

KVK social science expert Dr S Peter Singh delivered a lecture on scientific construction of goatery and piggery, and emphasised on increasing production of livestock through scientific rearing of goats and pigs.

Horticulture expert Satveer Yadav spoke on scientific cultivation of plum and pomegranate, and emphasised the potential of pomegranate as a high-value crop.

Home science expert Pooja Singnale delivered a lecture on nutritional gardening, value addition and processing of vegetable crops.