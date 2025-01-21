Gao inaugurates RCC bridge over Poglek river

PASIGHAT, 20 Jan: Member of Parliament Tapir Gao on Monday inaugurated the RCC bridge over the Poglek Korong near Yagrung to the delight of the people of Bosing Banggo, Legong Banggo and Ramle Banggo areas.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Gao said that with the inauguration of the bridge, the communication bottleneck faced by the people of the area, particularly during monsoon season, will now be a thing of the past. He said the bridge would play a crucial role in the region’s socioeconomic development and also help in tapping the tourism,agriculture and horticulture potentials.

The bridge near Yagrung on the Pasighat-Ledum-Tene-Koyu (PLTK) road in East Siang district has been constructed with fund from the central NLCPR,and the Pasighat PWD was the executing agency.

This bridge completes the connectivity of Bosing Banggo, Legong Banggo and adjoining areas with district headquarters Pasighat.

Later, at a public meeting organised in Yagrung village, Gao urged the PRI members, GBs and community members to carry out afforestation/plantation drives to mitigate the annual flooding and erosion caused by the Poglek Korong, which is also known as the ‘Sorrow of Bosing Banggo’ for its annual monsoon havoc.

Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang said the bridge would serve as the lifeline for the people and accelerate the development of the people of Bosing-1 and Bosing-2 and adjoining areas.

Earlier, senior citizen Tachong Boko submitted a memorandum to the MP for construction of a community hall (dere) for Tekang village.

The bridge inauguration programme was attended by, among others, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, ZPC Olen Rome, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Pankaj Lamba, departmental engineers, administrative officers, GBs, panchayat leaders and community members. (DIPRO)