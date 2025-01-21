NIMAS completes the Arunachal leg of Brahmaputra rafting expedition

PASIGHAT, 20 Jan: The National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) team completed the Arunachal Pradesh leg of the historic Brahmaputra river rafting expedition on Monday.

Known as the Siang in Arunachal, the Brahmaputra river is revered for its ferocity and unpredictability.Out of the 916-km journey planned, the team has navigated 240 kms of the river, rafting through one of the most dangerous stretches in the world. This section, from Gelling – the first Indian village where the river enters India – to Tuting, is renowned for its Grade 4 and 5 rapids. The sheer power and scariness of the currents had deterred all previous attempts to navigate this route.

Notably, this expedition also marks the first attempt to raft the entire Brahmaputra stretch spanning Arunachal and Assam.

The NIMAS team was received here in East Siang district by the DC and the SP, along with members of the Water Sports Association.

Speaking about this achievement, NIMAS Director Col RS Jamwal expressed gratitude for the support from local authorities and communities. “This expedition is not just about adventure; it’s about pushing boundaries, overcoming fear, and setting a new benchmark for exploration in India. The team’s resilience through the life-threatening rapids of the Siang reflects the true spirit of NIMAS,” he said.

With the Arunachal leg complete, the team is now gearing up for the Assam stretch of the Brahmaputra, where they will face new challenges in navigating the vast, powerful river system with its colossal eddies and intricate pathways.

“This historic expedition is a testament to human determination and a celebration of the unexplored beauty and power of India’s rivers,” the NIMAS stated in a release.