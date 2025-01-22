3 taekwondo players from Arunachal selected for wild card entries at 38th National Games

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: Taekwondo players Marpi Basar, Dorik Gamoh and Ampo Apum of Arunachal Pradesh have been selected as wild card entries at the 38th National Games scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand from 28 January to 14 February.

The selection trial was conducted by the Taekwondo Federation of India under the supervision of the Indian Olympic Association, following a court order, in Lucknow, UP on 20 and 21 January.

It is pertinent to mention that the Basar-Gamoh-Apum trio had won a gold medal in the group pomsae in the just concluded 7th National Open Taekwondo Championship, 2025, in Lucknow.