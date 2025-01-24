SARAS Fair records Rs 1.3 crore sales

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: The Arunachal SARAS Fair 2025 recorded a total sales figure of Rs 1.3 crore, directly benefiting hundreds of SHG members.

The fair, organised by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), concluded on a highly successful note at DK Convention Centre here on 22 January. Held from January 13-22, the fair showcased an impressive array of handcrafted and locally sourced products created by self-help group (SHG) members from Arunachal Pradesh and other participating states.

SHG participants from various districts of Arunachal joined hands with artisans from Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, and Jammu & Kashmir to make the event a true celebration of India’s rich rural heritage and craftsmanship.

“This year’s SARAS Fair not only showcased the talents of our SHG members but also highlighted the growing appreciation for handcrafted, sustainable products. The sales figures speak volumes about the potential of our rural artisans and the support they receive from the public,” said a representative of the ArSRLM.

During the closing ceremony, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Secretary Dr Sonal Swarop highlighted the transformative impact of the Arunachal SARAS Fair on rural SHGs in Arunachal.She expressed gratitude to the SHG participants and encouraged them to strive for greater achievements in the future.

Dr Swaroop also presented certificates of appreciation to various SHGs for their outstanding participation in the fair. Awards were also distributed as follows.

Best stall: Namsai and Siang (handloom pavilion).

Outstanding performance: Crochet pavilion and handicraft pavilion.

Most popular stalls: Manipur (sold out) and Meghalaya.

Best-performing mothers’ kitchen units: Khwinam Ajin Mothers Kitchen and Damus Mothers Kitchen.

Best-performing state: Assam.

The Arunachal SARAS Fair this year provided SHG members with a rare opportunity to network with buyers, gain valuable insights into market trends, and receive direct feedback from customers. It also highlighted the importance of promoting traditional crafts and livelihoods as a means of sustainable rural development.