Guv urges village elders to conserve natural environment

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik urged village elders to conserve the state’s natural environment for a safe future.

During an interaction with a group of gaon burahs, ex-servicemen and farmers of Jang (Tawang district) and Dirang (W/Kameng) at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, he also advised them to practice natural farming.

The interaction was part of the ‘spiritual tour’ for 22 senior villagers hailing from the remote Indo-Tibet border districts, conducted by the 18 Sikh Light Infantry under the aegis of the 4 Corps of the Indian Army. The villagers visited Delhi, Dharamsala, and Gaya, and are in Itanagar before returning to their villages.

The governor advised the villagers to share the positive experience of the tour, “including the religious aspects,with other villagers and uphold your religious vibrancy.”He also advised them to “practice the good ideas you have learnt during the tour with a positive attitude.”

Parnaik commended the Army for organising the tour, and said that “such a splendid initiative will further strengthen the bonhomie between the armed forces and the local population.”

He impressed upon the elders, particularly the GBs, that with time, they have to assume new roles and responsibilities, adding that they have to promote education, health, hygiene, and cleanliness, especially waste disposal, at the village level.

Coordinating officer Lt Col Om Prakash Prasad briefed the governor on the tour, which started on 10 January under Operation Sadbhavana. (Raj Bhavan)