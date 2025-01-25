NABARD RO GM emphasises on need to tackle NPAs

NAHARLAGUN, 24 Jan: Itanagar-based NABARD Regional Office (RO) General Manager Damodar Mishra emphasised on the urgent need to tackle non-performing assets (NPA) effectively by adopting robust recovery strategies and strengthening internal processes.

He was addressing Apex Bank officials during the inaugural session of a three-day NABARD-sponsored training programme on NPA management for branch managers (BM) and other officials of the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank (APSCAB) at the Apex Bank’s training hall here on Thursday.

Mishra also underscored the pivotal role that BMs need to play in ensuring the financial health of cooperative banks.He further elaborated the NABARD’s diverse initiatives across institutional development, farm and off-farm development, financial inclusion, and rural infrastructure development.

APSCAB Managing Director Bittu Kri and MDMI Director Binoy Kumar Thadani also shared their views on strengthening the cooperative banking ecosystem through effective capacity-building efforts.

Earlier, a separate training programme on common accounting system for officials of large area multipurpose societies was also conducted.