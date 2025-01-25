Trigonometry builds new storeroom, electrifies campus for school

ANGU, 24 Jan: NGO Trigonometry handed over a newly constructed storeroom to the upper primary school (UPS) in Angu village in West Siang district on Friday.

The storeroom, built by the NGO, will be used to safely store essential teaching-learning materials, benefitting both students and teachers.

The handover ceremony was attended by UPS Headmaster Lukto Rime, SMC chairman Morak Angu, the Angu GPC, and other school officials, staff, and students.

In addition to the storeroom, the NGO also electrified the school compound, providing much-needed illumination.

To further support the school, Trigonometry donated teaching-learning materials, two water purifiers, and sports equipment.

A tree plantation drive was also conducted within the school campus.

During a short formal function, Trigonometry members emphasised the importance of discipline, moral ethics, and values in the lives of students.

Trigonometry chairman Tobom Dai commended the teachers for their dedication to educating the future generation.

He encouraged the students to maintain a positive attitude and focus on diligent work, emphasising that success can be achieved through hard work, regardless of one’s background.

He highlighted the crucial role of the school in producing skilled human resource for the state, and acknowledged the school’s longstanding legacy.

Headmaster Lukto Rime expressed gratitude to the Trigonometry for its unconditional support and generosity. He emphasised that the new storeroom would be a valuable asset for the entire village.

SMC chairman Morak Angu shared that the previous storeroom was in a dilapidated condition and leaked during rain. He expressed appreciation for the new, improved facility, which is a significant improvement for the school.

The UPS, established 56 years ago, currently has 36 students.