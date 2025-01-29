APU team visits adopted TB patients

PASIGHAT, 28 Jan: Members of the Outreach Cell of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) visited the cell’s adopted TB patients here in East Siang district on Sunday.

The visit, spearheaded by APU Assistant Professors Dr Menuka Kadu, Ngurang Mana, Dr Tagam Dabi, and Dr Yab Rajiv Camder, was aimed at following up with the patients receiving nutritional support, and ensuring their adherence to treatment and medication regimens.

The team visited four locations across Pasighat, from the outskirts to the main market area, ensuring comprehensive patient coverage. “These visits are conducted to promote the patients’ wellbeing, monitor their progress, and provide essential encouragement and resources for their recovery. This initiative reflects the Outreach Cell’s commitment to community upliftment through proactive engagement,” the APU stated in a release.

It said that the Outreach Cell has been actively working to support TB patients by providing nutritional assistance and emotional guidance, adding that the team emphasised the importance of adhering to prescribed treatment plans and maintaining a nutritious diet during the visits.