U/Subansiri KVK finalises action plan

DAPORIJO, 28 Jan: The Upper Subansiri district Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) finalised its action plan for 2025-26 during its Scientific Advisory Committee meeting held at the circuit house here on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by District Agriculture Officer Rukdem Jeram, also reviewed the KVK’s activities during 2024-25.

Speaking on the occasion, SNO-cum-Director (Agri Marketing) TD Neckom urged the line departments to “take up collaborative activities with the KVK for better development of farming community.”

Principal scientist from Guwahati-based Directorate of Agriculture Technology Application Research Station, Zone VI, Dr Rajesh Kumar in his address suggested taking up improved as well as local technologies, and focusing on processing and marketing of produces.

Daporijo ADC Naatek Nonaang sought market linkup for highly valued crops and fruits, while senior scientist from Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR-RC AP Centre, Dr Doni Jini offered suggestions for the betterment of the farming community.

Later, the presentations of the speakers were thoroughly examined by the members present at the meeting and finalised a after few suggestions and modifications.

KVK Head Dr Simanta Kr Kalita, soil science expert Dr Nyape Bam and animal science expert Dr D Hazarika also spoke.