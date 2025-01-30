Appreciate GoAP’s bold steps against illegal appointments in edu. deptt

Editor,

The Arunachal Pradesh Deprived Teachers Justice Forum (APDTF) extend our deep gratitude to Education Minister P.D. Sona, the Confederation of Service Association Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP), Arunachal Teachers Association (ATA) and the team of committee constituted by the department for taking strict action on the illegally appointed BEOs dated 3rd January’2024 for issuing show cause notice to all BEOs who were appointed without maintaining seniority. This will be a historic bold step taken up by the Education Minister to correct the corrupt practice in the education department. This act of the government will encourage all the dedicated and sincere teachers working in various parts of the state. We truly believe that this action will not stop at any certain stage under the pressure of some corrupt group or individual in days to come.

Arunachal Pradesh Deprived Teachers Justice Forum