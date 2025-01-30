Ensure strict action against illegally appointed BEOs

Editor,

I on behalf of deprived and as one of the affected teachers would like to appreciate the steps taken by the Department of Education headed by Minister for Education Pasang D.Sona for a corruption free department. The constant approach of CoSAAP(CEC) for a corruption free education department is also a praiseworthy step. I would like to praise the committee, who found many irregularities in the appointment of BEOs in the education department recently. The committee was constituted on 4 September, 2024. It was headed by Political Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa, with Education Secretary Duly Kamduk, Administrative Reforms Joint Secretary Mari Angu, School Education Director Marken Kadu and Education Under secretary Khumkon Mossang as members.

The committee examined the appointment of hundreds of trained graduate teachers (TGT) as BEOs in 2024, and it recommended to the department to review the appointment of all the BEOs appointed in 2024 by convening a regular Departmental Promotion Committee meeting as per the recruitment rules (RR).

It further observed gross anomalies and non-adherence to the 2017 RR for BEOs. In one instance, a teacher from Longding district, who voluntarily retired in the year 2018, was also appointed as a BEO.

The 2017 RR says: “In case of recruitment by promotion or regularisation, promotion is to be made from the post(s) of trained graduate teacher (non-gazetted) who have completed 10 years of regular service in the grade, with a master’s degree from a recognised university and a BEd or diploma in elementary education or an equivalent qualification from a recognised institute.”

Non-adherence to the 2017 RR in the appointment of BEOs seriously affects the morale of the old and experienced teachers who should be given preference in this kind of appointment. These illegally appointed teachers must be reinstated as teachers. Reverting back to the original post will surely help in overcoming the teacher shortage problems of our state and boost up the morale of all deprived, deserving and genuine teachers of our state. In place of illegally appointed BEOs, deprived genuine experienced teachers should be appointed as BEOs.

Therefore, the Education Department headed by dynamic, young and energetic minister Pasang D. Sona, is requested to take action against the illegally appointed BEOs by reverting them back to the original post as teachers.

Affected teacher