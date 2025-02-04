Aohali declared ‘zero hunting village’

[Bengia Ajum]

AOHALI, 3 Feb: In a first of its kind, Aohali village in East Siang district has been declared a ‘zero hunting village’.

In this regard, a welcome gate signage reading ‘Aohali – Zero Hunting Village’ was inaugurated by the home minister’s adviser Mutchu Mithi on Monday, in the presence of local MLA Oken Tayeng. The zero hunting village concept has been developed with a vision of conservation and sustainable development.

While hunting has been an integral part of tribal life for centuries, with growing concerns over biodiversity loss and ecological imbalance, the people of Aohali have taken a decisive step by voluntarily adopting a zero hunting policy; thereby, Aohali has made history as the first zero hunting village of Arunachal Pradesh.

Aohali is mostly inhabited by the Idu-Mishmi tribe.

It was the local MLA’s initiative to declare Aohali as a zero hunting village. The initiative aligns with a broader vision to conserve nature and protect wildlife from the threats of hunting and habitat loss. Also, it preserves indigenous traditions and culture while adapting to modern sustainable practices.

Further, it promotes agriculture, horticulture, and tourism to uplift livelihoods and enhance the socioeconomic wellbeing of the community, said Oken Tayeng.

MLAs Tapi Darang and Oni Panyang were also present during the inauguration of the welcome gate. The zero hunting village declaration initiative has been taken up under the Eco Clean Mebo Mission.