Sona says govt focusing on quality education

RGU celebrates 42nd foundation day

RONO HILLS, 4 Feb: The 42nd foundation day of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the university’s campus here, commemorating the laying of the foundation stone of the university on 4 February, 1984, by the then prime minister.

Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona declared the commencement of the celebration by inaugurating the exhibition, wherein local entrepreneurs and various departments of the university set up stalls showcasing their products.

Addressing the gathering of faculty members, staffers, students and community members at the convention hall of the university, Sona said that the state government is focusing on quality education over quantity and the people of the state should allow the government a little time to improve

and make the public education system in the state among the best in the country.

“The teachers in government schools are recruited through competitions; yet the quality of education remains low in government schools, compared to private schools,” he said.

“The state should have a holistic approach towards education,” the minister said, adding that “everyone is a stakeholder and has to work accordingly to see the changes they want.”

Highlighting his tour to the nook and corner of the state to assess the education system, the minister observed that “the foundation of the workforce or the students in senior secondary or in colleges is weak;therefore the root needs to be treated first.”

He said that his department would focus on improving and strengthening the primary education on priority to strengthen the foundation of education.

The minister also urged the youths, especially those in the university, to be responsible and visionary in their responses, “especially on social media.”

Sona congratulated the university “for and carving a niche for itself on national and international platforms.”

Former RGU vice-chancellor S Regunathan, who visited the campus after 33 years, commended that university, saying that it has “grown from strength to strength with new departments, courses, institutes and other infrastructural developments.”

He acknowledged the role of RGU in development of nearby localities, especially the transformative development of Doimukh area. “The concrete jungles should not replace traditional bamboo homes which has been a characteristic feature of the state,” Regunathan said, adding that the students and scholars should always remain connected to their roots and culture, “for their relevance lies in returning the fruits of education back to the society.”

He also stressed on realising and harnessing the power of AI, “so that students can cope with the changing scenario.”

RGU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak in his speech said that during the time of independence the state had only two schools and now the state has schools in every village.

“The state has now private colleges, private law colleges, technical institutes of repute and we are witnessing a rejuvenated focus on education in the state. The gross enrolment ratio of the state is 30%,which is above the national average,” Prof Nayak said, adding that, with perseverance and research-oriented outlook, RGU would further advance towards academic excellence.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam shared the evolutionary journey of the university. He highlighted that in the beginning, the university had only three departments and 48 students and now the university has over 40 departments and 5,374 students enrolled. He applauded the university for meticulously “maintaining the academic calendar with the best practice of organising convocation on fixed date, ie, 30 November each year.”

Rikam also highlighted a significant achievement of the university, “which is A accreditation by NAAC in 2024.” He acknowledged the vital role of teachers, students, staffers, alumni and community members in building and shaping RGU.

Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung also spoke.

As part of the celebration, the university organised photography and essay writing competitions for the students and employees.

In the photography competition Sashakamoni Kashyap secured the first position. The second position was shared by Songio Tania and Priya Lomdak, and Shashank Mishra was adjudged third.

In the essay writing competition organised on the theme ‘RGU of My Dreams: Milestones, Challenges and Way Forward’, Nima Dorjee stood the winner, and Ankita Hazarika and Tutumoni Borah received the second and third prize, respectively.

The university also honoured the outgoing teachers, officers and staffers of the preceding year.

Prof Bhagabat Nayak, Kurian Thomas, Tikendra Nath, Sanjib Kumar Sur, Lalit Chandra Gogoi and Padma Bahadur Lama were felicitated as outgoing employees of the university.

The university also started an annual award series for the best employee of the university to boost the morale of the employees. Kanak Barman, Bake Karu, Rupan Kalandi, Tadar Monju, Raju Jomoh, Manik Das, and Shib Shankar Dutta were felicitated in this category for their exemplary services.

There was a sports competition and a cultural evening for the students and employees. The university also organised an exhibition where students and employees of different departments exhibited various item like books, ethnic food, traditional dress and accessories, fruits and vegetables.