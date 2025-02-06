Guidelines regulating Indo-Myanmar cross-border movement

[ Samshum Changmi ]

NAMPONG, 5 Feb: Nampong SDO Asan Kri has issued a circular, enforcing new guidelines for cross-border movement of people residing within 10 kms on either side of the Indo-Myanmar border. The directive cites instructions from the ministry of home affairs (Border Management-I Division).

According to the circular issued on 4 February, 2025, the movement of residents across the border will now be regulated, and border crossing passes will be issued only by authorized representatives of the Assam Rifles.

To obtain a pass, individuals must provide a proof of identity certificate issued by the local police station or a certification from the village chief or village authority, verifying their residence within the designated border area.

The circular includes a list of eligible villages falling within the 10 kms border area, covering locations under Nampong, Rima, Longvi and Vijaynagar. Some of the included villages are Pangsau Pass, Mossang Khamlang, Old Putak, Changlai, Wing Tong, Longka, Gandhigram and Nawodi.

This regulatory measure follows the revision of the Free Movement Regime between India and Myanmar in 2024, which reduced the permissible range of visa-free movement from 16 km to the present 10 km on either side.