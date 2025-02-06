Yupia rally seeking justice for Kino Abo

YUPIA, 5 Feb: The Kino Kamchang Welfare Society organized a peaceful candlelight rally from Larh Laywr Public School to the DC office here on Wednesday, seeking justice for Kino Abo. Kino Abo, a class 5 student of Larh Laywr Public School, recently died after being assaulted by a classmate. The victim’s parents lodged an FIR at the Doimukh police station, alleging that he was murdered by his classmate. A large number of people participated in the peaceful rally.

The participants raised slogans demanding justice for Abo and called for strong punishment for those responsible for his death. They alleged that Kino Abo was murdered by a group of people and urged the police to investigate the case from this perspective. “The injuries suffered by Abo show that he was mercilessly attacked by a group of people.

The theory that only one classmate attacked him, leading to his death, is not correct. The police should arrest everyone involved in this heinous crime,” said one of the participants. The Kino Kamchang Welfare Society has stated that they will continue to fight until justice is served.

The Doimukh police have arrested a 10-year-old minor, a classmate of Abo, in connection with the case. The police have interrogated him and recorded his statement.