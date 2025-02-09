APU students shine at NEYP

PASIGHAT, 8 Feb: Fourth semester (education) student Kapang Tapok and 2nd semester (commerce) student Gebi Sitek from the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district represented the state in the 3rd edition of the National Environment Youth Programme (NEYP)-2025, held at Jaipur, Rajasthan, from 24-25 January.

The event, organised by Student for Development, in collaboration with the University Grants Commission, the environment, forest & climate change ministry, the youth affairs & sports ministry, and various other stakeholders, was aimed towards creating environment awareness and building green leadership among youths from different parts of the country.

The APU participants delivered a remarkable performance by offering opinions on how education can contribute towards safeguarding the environment.

The youth parliament also aided the students in experimental learning about legislative debates and decision-making processes in legislative houses.

Viksit Bharat nodal officer Dr Yab Rajiv Camder said that the NEYP aligned with the NEP-2020, aimed to engage young minds in environmental conservation and sustainable practices. He said also that the APU is committed to empowering the youths to become active participants in building a sustainable future for the nation. “By fostering environmental awareness and promoting eco-conscious behaviour, this programme will contribute to the creation of a Viksit Bharat that is both prosperous and environmentally responsible,” Camder said.

Event coordinator and guest Assistant Professor (Social Work) Kento Mitkong said that the NEYP would be helpful in creating a climate conscious younger generation in the state.