Integrated health camp held

PASIGHAT, 8 Feb: An integrated health camp was conducted at the 5th IRBn headquarters in Gumin Nagar here in East Siang district on Saturday, as a part of a 100-day intensified TB elimination campaign.

East Siang DMO Dr K Perme informed that, till the filing of this report, 255 persons, including IRBn personnel, their family members and East Siang police personnel benefitted from the camp.

Multidisciplinary specialist services, such as screening for human papilloma virus, cataract, cancer, hepatitis/HIV and NCD screening, and free diagnostic lab services, besides active case finding of TB and leprosy, mental health counselling, enrolment in CMAAY and ABHA, etc, were offered during the camp.

Sixty-two health personnel participated to make the camp successful.

The camp was organised jointly by the 5th IRBn, the District Health Society, BPGH&TC and the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association’s East Siang branch.

Earlier, 5th IRBn Commandant Garima Singh inaugurated the camp. Singh lauded the general administration and the health department for making the services available for the jawans and their family members.

East Siang SP Pankaj Lambha also spoke.