FDP on human values underway at NERIST

NIRJULI, 8 Feb: A three-day faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Introductory Universal Human Values’, began at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here on Friday.

This AICTE-approved face-to-face self-funded programme, being organised by the Universal Human Values (UHV) Cell, aims to improve the physical and

mental wellbeing of faculty members while promoting human values.

The inauguration of the three-day programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, following which UHV Cell coordinator Dr Akbari Jahan emphasised the importance of integrating universal human values into both personal and professional spheres for holistic growth.

Academic Dean Prof Sarsing Gao and Student Affairs Dean Prof PR Gajurel highlighted the importance of such initiatives in shaping the future of education. They encouraged the faculty members to embrace the teachings of universal human values, making them a guiding force in their interactions with students and in their personal lives.

Dr Dilip Debnath from the AICTE NCC-IP presented insights into the core aspects of human values, aiming to inspire the faculty members to reflect on their own values and actions.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S urged the faculty members to incorporate universal human values into their professional roles and personal lives, underscoring the need for values-based education in today’s world.

UHV Cell members Dr Nabam Teyi and Prof Sandeep Singh also spoke.

The first day of the FDP saw active participation of faculty members, including those from the NERIST and nearby institutions. Participants engaged in discussions on various aspects of human values and their relevance in modern life.