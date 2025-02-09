Sharda University’s annual fest ‘Chorus’ concludes

GREATER NOIDA, 8 Feb: The three-day annual fest, ‘Chorus’, of Sharda University (SU) at Knowledge Park here came to a spectacular conclusion with a performance by Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal.

This year, the theme of the fest, ‘Carnival of Colours’, celebrated the richness of cultural diversity.

The event, inaugurated by SU Vice-Chancellor Dr Sibaram Khara, saw the participation of nearly 60 teams from various universities and colleges, engaging in a variety of competitions.

The main highlight of the fest was the ‘global village’ programme, wherein students and the diplomats from 100 countries, including Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, and several African nations interacted. The students of foreign countries showcased popular dishes from their respective countries.

SU Chancellor PK Gupta expressed hope that such events would bring participants from various institutions together to engage in a variety of entertainment programmes and competitions. It also offers a unique opportunity for knowledge exchange and fostering collaborations.

Pro-Chancellor YK Gupta awarded prizes to the winners of various competitions.

SU’s Public Relations Director Dr Ajit Kumar disclosed that the festival included over 20 events such as debates, fashion shows, monologues, stand-up comedy performances, rap wars, open-mic shows, group dances, and more. Renowned kathak artist Vidushi Malti Shyam also performed during the event. Following her performance, DJ Sin, Punjabi singer Dilnawaz, and Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal entertained the audience with their musical performances.