38th National Games: Khinsan Wangsu wins gold, Dada first from state to win medal in kayaking

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: Khinsan Wangsu from Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal in taekwondo in the ongoing 38th National Games.

Wangsu won the medal in individual Poomsae on Thursday.

Wangsu had won a gold medal in group poomsae in the previous edition of the Games, which was held in Goa.

Miching Taja and Rikpy Nyodu won a silver medal in pair Poomsae (taekwondo) on Friday.

The Taja-Nyodu pair had won a bronze in the 37th National Games in Goa.

Devi Dada won a bronze medal in kayak cross and became the first from the state to win a medal in kayaking in the National Games.

Arunachal has so far won three gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals.