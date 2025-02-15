4 interstate drug peddlers arrested

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: The Banderdewa police apprehended four interstate drug peddlers, including a woman, in two separate operations, and seized approximately 129 gms of suspected heroin from them on 13 February.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding transportation of a large quantity of narcotic drug suspected to be heroin, the police team set up a trap and apprehended a drug peddler, identified as Tahir Ali, from Karsingsa, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed in a release.

The police recovered 10 vials containing a narcotic substance suspected to be heroin, weighing 13.61 grams from Ali, who hails from Bihpuria in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, the SP said.

In another operation conducted on the same day, a Banderdewa police team apprehended

the three drug peddlers from Niya Colony, Banderdewa.

The arrestees have been identified as Faizul Islam from Bihpuria, Assam, and Faruk Ahmed Laskar and Akhlima Begum, both from Assam’s Hojai district, the SP said.

During thorough body search, the police recovered two soap cases and 70 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 115.62 grams, from their possession.

Two separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered at the Banderdewa police station, the SP said.