ITANAGAR, 13 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Wednesday condemned the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal.

Expressing deep concern and outrage, APCC demanded that the examination be conducted again immediately.

APCC president Bosiram Siram alleged that repeated NEET paper leaks have once again exposed the alarming collapse of transparency, accountability, credibility, and integrity in the national examination system under the BJP-led government.

He said this is not merely a NEET paper leak issue, but a direct assault on the future, aspirations, hard work, and emotional well-being of lakhs of students and parents across the country.

Siram said that repeated incidents of examination irregularities and administrative failures have severely shaken public confidence and pushed the country into an unprecedented educational crisis.

He alleged that under the present BJP regime, the nation is steadily losing trust in the entire examination system.

“Despite repeated controversies surrounding examination leakages and irregularities, the government has failed to provide any concrete roadmap, accountability mechanism, or institutional reforms to restore public trust and confidence,” Siram said and demanded that the union education minister resign immediately on moral grounds.

The APCC chief sought a fair, transparent, impartial, and time-bound investigation into the alleged scandal and demanded immediate identification and exemplary punishment for all corrupt officials, individuals, institutions, middlemen, or organized syndicates involved, irrespective of their status, power or political influence.

Siram also called for immediate strengthening of examination security systems, digital safeguards, monitoring mechanisms, and institutional accountability to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

He further demanded immediate establishment of adequate, accessible and fully functional NEET and CUET examination centres across Arunachal Pradesh.

He said students from Arunachal especially, those belonging to remote districts and economically weaker families are compelled to travel outside the state merely to appear for national-level examinations, like NEET and CUET.

“Many students and parents are forced to bear enormous financial burdens, accommodation expenses, transportation difficulties, stress, and insecurity due to the absence and inadequacy of examination centres within the state,” he added.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) called it a systemic betrayal of lakhs of medical aspirants across the country. The union demanded immediate accountability, structural reform of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and a substantial expansion of examination centres within Arunachal Pradesh.

In a release, AAPSU president Meje Taku described the scandal as far graver than an administrative lapse.

“The NEET-UG examination is the sole entrance gateway for medical and dental undergraduate courses in India,” he stated, adding that the compromise of such an examination strikes at the very foundation of meritocracy and public trust in national institutions.

The AAPSU stated that the recurrence of the paper leak – following a similar scandal in NEET-UG 2024 – can no longer be dismissed as an isolated failure. “When the same examination is compromised in two consecutive cycles,” the union said, “it points not to individual wrongdoing alone but to deep structural rot within the examination administration apparatus.”

AAPSU demanded that the CBI investigation be completed within a publicly declared, time-bound deadline, with exemplary punishment for all individuals, syndicates, coaching centres, and institutional insiders found to be complicit.

Taku also demanded that the Union Education Minister make a full statement of accountability in Parliament, and that the ministry table a concrete, enforceable reform plan for the NTA – including independent audit of its operations, multi-layered digital and physical security for question paper handling, and mandatory third-party verification of examination conduct.

The union stopped short of demanding the Minister’s resignation but made clear that political responsibility cannot be evaded when the same system fails repeatedly under the same oversight, the release said.

On the question of re-examination, Taku made clear that a re-conduct without prior structural reform would amount to repeating a flawed process. AAPSU demanded that the security overhaul be completed and independently verified before any fresh examination date is announced.

The union also called on the government to provide financial reimbursement to aspirants who had already travelled to examination centres and appeared for the now-cancelled test – a demand particularly pointed for students from Arunachal Pradesh, for whom reaching an examination centre is itself an undertaking of considerable expense and physical difficulty.

AAPSU further demanded that the NTA immediately designate additional NEET examination centres across Arunachal Pradesh, covering all major district headquarters, including Bomdila, Tawang, Tezu, Ziro, Aalo, Changlang, Deomali, and Roing.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Arunachal Pradesh also strongly condemned the NEET paper leak incident, saying “it is a serious threat to the credibility and sanctity of national-level competitive examinations.”

The APVB said the incident has shaken the confidence of lakhs of students across the country, including those from Arunachal Pradesh, who dedicate years of effort and preparation for such examinations.

Calling it a clear failure of the existing examination security and monitoring system, the organization demanded a transparent, time-bound, and high-level investigation into the matter to ensure that the entire network involved in the malpractice is identified and brought to justice.

It further demanded strictest possible action against all individuals found guilty to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.