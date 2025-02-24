Introduction of MSP for high-value crops

Editor,

Compulsory introduction of minimum support price (MSP) for crops such as ginger, maize, buckwheat, and mustard in Arunachal Pradesh’ annual budget is a critical step towards safeguarding the interests of the state’s farmers. This policy move aims to provide a stable income to growers, reduce market vulnerabilities, and encourage the cultivation of high-value crops. This initiative is designed to ensure that farmers receive fair remuneration, irrespective of market fluctuations.

Compulsory MSP ensures that farmers are not forced to sell their produce at lower market rates, thus preventing distress sales. For ginger, a crop known for its significant export potential, an assured MSP will motivate increased production and quality improvements. Maize, a staple crop, benefits from MSP by stabilising prices, which in turn supports food security and livestock feed. Buckwheat, resilient to harsh climatic conditions, can see a surge in cultivation with guaranteed pricing, while mustard, an important oilseed, will receive a boost that reduces reliance on imported edible oils.

This move also addresses longstanding issues such as inadequate procurement infrastructure and limited market access for farmers. By making MSP compulsory, the government ensures that procurement agencies are mandated to purchase crops at fixed prices, reducing exploitation by middlemen. Moreover, this policy encourages better crop management and investment in modern farming techniques, leading to overall agricultural development in the region.

However, the success of this policy hinges on effective implementation, robust monitoring systems, and increased farmer awareness. Adequate post-harvest support and improved storage facilities are essential to complement MSP, ensuring minimal wastage and maximum benefit to the producers.

High five