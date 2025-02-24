Need for consensus on APFRA

Editor,

The meeting between the representatives of the government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) marked a crucial yet inconclusive dialogue on the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978. The ACF continues to demand the complete repeal of the Act, asserting that its provisions are inherently discriminatory towards the Christian community. On the other hand, the government has expressed its willingness to engage in further discussions and consider possible amendments.

This ongoing stalemate is concerning, as it affects not just one group but all indigenous communities of Arunachal. The Act, originally framed to protect indigenous cultures and prevent forced conversions, has now become a point of contention. The concerns raised by the ACF regarding potential misuse of the Act cannot be ignored, while the government’s stance on safeguarding indigenous practices also holds merit.

Therefore, it is essential for all stakeholders to engage in meaningful and transparent dialogue. Neither side can afford to remain rigid, as polarisation will only deepen the divide. As the state moves forward, the path to progress lies not in uncompromising demands but in understanding, empathy, and the willingness to find common ground that respects everyone’s rights and cultural identity.

An advocate for dialogue