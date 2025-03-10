Library Movement-2025 launched

TEZU, 9 Mar: The district library here in Lohit organised an event on Saturday to mark the launch of the library awareness campaign, ‘Library Movement-2025’.

The event, held at the district library premises, brought together library enthusiasts, students, and educators from the region.

The programme featured a library tour, allowing attendees to familiarise themselves with the library’s collection of books and digital resources. The tour was complemented by informative narration, providing an insight into how library users can make the most of these resources.

District Library & Information Officer Ing Ratan emphasised the significant role of libraries in the intellectual and personal development of individuals. She encouraged the participants to utilise the library’s resources effectively for their academic and personal growth.

A major highlight of the event was a session led by Padma Shri awardee Satyanarayanan Mundayoor, the pioneer of the youth library movement. Mundayoor spoke on effective use of public libraries, offering advice on how they can serve as essential tools for learning, development, and community engagement.

Following the lecture, a quiz competition was conducted among students from IGG College and Denning BEd College.

District Library Librarian BK Bhattacharya highlighted the services offered by the library, including easy and quick access to resources, digital cataloguing, and membership benefits. He said that these services are designed to ensure that every community member can access a wide range of information with ease.

The event concluded with the prize distribution ceremony for the quiz competition winners, followed by a quick review session, during which the participants shared their experiences and feedback.

A membership drive was also initiated, encouraging more people to join the library and make use of its resources.

The Library Movement-2025 campaign will continue throughout the year, with focus on creating a strong network of library users and promoting the critical role of libraries in society. (DIPRO)