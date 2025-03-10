Yazali circle lift 1st Keyi Panyor Football C’ship trophy

YAZALI, 9 Mar: Yazali circle lifted the first Keyi Panyor District Football Championship trophy, beating Kora circle by a solitary goal in the final match played here on Saturday.

The winning goal was scored by Pill Takar in the 55th minute.

The champions were awarded cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs along with the trophy, while runner-up Kora circle were given cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, Keyi Panyor District Football Association (KPDFA) general secretary Joram Appa informed in a release.

The prizes to the winners and the runner-up were given away by KPDFA president John Neelam and Keyi Panyor Olympic Association president Toko Soni.

Tame Gungte of Yazali circle was adjudged the best player of the tournament, while Chukhu Kassar of Yazali circle was adjudged as best goalkeeper.

Toko Tado from Yachuli and Pill Takar from Yazali became the highest scorers of the tournament.

KPDFA treasurer Likha Tapu, and vice presidents Toko Buk and Toko Shama, along with other executive members of the association gave away various individual prizes.

Lower Subansiri District Football Association president Radhe Tam, and AP Agriculture Marketing Board CEO Okit Palling, among others, attended the final match.

The tournament was organised by the KPDFA.

Meanwhile, the KPDFA informed that 20 players from various participating circles have been selected to represent Keyi Panyor district in the state-level Tadar Tang Football Championship-2025 (zonal round), which is scheduled to be held from 16 March in Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district.

The players have been selected on the basis of their performance in the tournament and trials held in February.