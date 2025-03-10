Police bust financial racket, one arrested

CHANGLANG, 9 Mar: The Changlang police have busted a financial racket and arrested a person, identified as Suren Chakma, in this connection. Another accused, Rupankar Chakma, is on the run.

The police have registered a criminal case against the duo under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to police, around 45 victims filed complaints at the Diyun police station on 25 February, accusing the duo of operating a fraudulent business under the name ‘E-clipse Wealth Management LLP’.

The company allegedly lured nearly 3,000 individuals

into investing large amounts of money, promising exceptionally high returns. Investments ranged from a few hundred rupees to lakhs, amounting to an estimated total of Rs 1 crore.

However, in December 2024, the company abruptly ceased operations, leaving the investors without any returns or even the principal amounts they had invested. As suspicions of fraud grew, the victims filed formal complaints.

Diyun Police Station OC Inspector Ongsa Ronrang is leading the investigation into the alleged crime.

The Changlang superintendent of police has urged the public to exercise caution and thoroughly verify the credibility of any financial organisation before investing their hard-earned money.