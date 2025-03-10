141st monthly literary session of APLS held

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: The 141st monthly literary sitting of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) was held at its office here on Sunday, commemorating the International Women’s Day celebration.

The session started with the

recitation of self-composed English poem titled ‘A Woman’ by Issac Jilen. This was followed by Gumpi Nguso’s presentation of a Hindi poem titled ‘Yanga’, depicting the agony of a woman who bears nine children and faces torture by her husband, having been married in childhood.

A new member of the APLS, Takhe Yabyang, recited an English poem titled ‘Time is Running’.

Poet Yagyaj presented two poems – one in Hindi, titled ‘Yasodhara Ka Tyag’, and another in English ‘A Poem of a Woman’. Inumoni Das Thongchi presented an Assamese poem titled ‘Adhunika Moi’.

Moge Basar recited two poems in English, while Wanggo Socia presented a Hindi poem titled ‘Yaad Hai Mujhe Woh’.

Dr Bompi Riba presented a thought- provoking article related to women, titled ‘Tagek Gellww (Indian Coral Tree)’.

At the end of the session, renowned writer RN Koley recited three Bengali poems.

During literary discourse, APLS president YD Thongchi exhorted the student community to engage in creative writing.