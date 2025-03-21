Appreciation and appeal

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to express my appreciation for the recent marking scheme introduced by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the assistant engineer (civil) examination. The revised scheme rightfully gives an advantage to students with a strong background in their respective fields, ensuring a level playing field by prioritising technical knowledge over generalist preparation.

This move is commendable, as it allows domain experts to have an edge over those primarily focused on civil service exams.

However, I would also like to request the APPSC to provide updates regarding agricultural engineering students who will also be appearing for the assistant engineer exam. These students have been preparing just as diligently as their civil engineering counterparts, and any information regarding their marking scheme or related updates would help them plan their preparations better. It is essential that they are not overlooked in this process.

Furthermore, I urge the APPSC to implement similar reforms in other departmental exams such as horticulture development officer, agriculture development officer, veterinary officer, and others. Allocating marks in a way that prioritises subject knowledge for these technical posts would greatly benefit candidates who are genuinely inclined towards their respective fields. This would not only promote merit-based selection but also encourage specialised expertise in public service.

I hope the authorities concerned will consider this request and take necessary steps to ensure fairness and efficiency in all departmental recruitment exams.

APPSC aspirant