Awareness prog on ‘green environment’

YACHULI, 20 Mar: A three-day skill development programme titled ‘Value addition-cum-awareness on green environment’, conducted by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at its campus here, concluded on Thursday.

The programme aimed to generate knowledge among farmers regarding value addition with locally available farm produces, and to spread awareness about waste management with the theme ‘Waste to Wealth’.

Eighty 80 farmers from Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri districts participated in the programme.

KVK community science expert Dr Divya Pandey delivered a lecture on value addition to the farmers’ produces. She also demonstrated preparation of various products from locally available organic farm produces, such as ginger candy, pineapple jam, turmeric powder, mix vegetable pickle, etc.

Horticulture scientist Mihin Noomphy spoke about the importance of millets and its products for a healthy lifestyle.

Soil science expert Dr Pema Khandu Goiba spoke on various waste management methods, and demonstrated the preparation of vermicompost and NADEP compost.

KVK Head Dr Hage Munth also spoke.

An interaction session was also held between the farmers and scientists.

Keyi Panyor ADC Likha Tejji, Yachuli Degree College Principal Dr Rajir Karlo, Hapoli SBI official Saurav Tamta, among others, were present at the programme.

Later, a tree plantation drive was organised.