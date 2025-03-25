Upload syllabus and exam pattern

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) delay in uploading the detailed syllabus and exam pattern for the upcoming APPSCE combined departmental exam.

Yes, the tentative calendar has been released and the assistant engineer (AE) combined departmental exam is due in may-June 2025. However, delay in timely release of the detailed syllabus and exam pattern has created uncertainty and confusion among the aspirants. At a time when competitive exams are becoming increasingly challenging, it is imperative that the syllabus is finalised and released well in advance to allow candidates adequate time for structured preparation.

Moreover, delays in this regard raise concerns over the efficiency in the functioning of the commission.

I request the commission to expedite the process of uploading the syllabus. It will not only alleviate the stress and confusion but also help in restoring the lost confidence in the commission and motivate the candidates to prepare efficiently and perform to the best of their abilities.

An aspirant