Issue appointment letters

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to request the authority concerned (PCCF, Itanagar) to issue the appointment letters to the selected candidates of last year’s APSSB-CLS examination. Our final result was out on 12 February, in which 27 posts were there for forest guards, which is not many. It has been more than a month and no notification has been received from the authority concerned.

Therefore I would like to urge the authority concerned once again to release our appointment letters as soon as possible, so that we can join our duty and provide our service to our state.

Qualified candidate